There was plenty of food and plenty of love to go around at the Rome Civic Center as volunteers and members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission served lunch.
The celebration honoring King's legacy went well, Vice Chair Alvin Jackson said, despite the differences the pandemic caused.
"Not only is it important that we honor Dr. King today, but we should honor him every day," Jackson said. "He changed the world."
They had to cancel the traditional Friday talent show, but the prayer breakfast and ecumenical service went on virtually and were livestreamed online. Jackson said he thinks they were able to reach more people by making the events virtual.
Chair Joyce Greene agreed with Jackson, but said they had been worried about getting the word out about the events.
"Some people thought we weren't doing it this year," she said.
The annual Freedom March, which for years has gone down Broad Street during the holiday, was turned into a service project to feed lunch to those in need.
The lunch, which included chicken, green beans and mashed potatoes, was catered by Jazzy's Catering. They were able to give out over 100 to-go boxes before they ran out at 12:30 p.m., an hour and a half after they started.
Jackson said he was sad that they had to cancel the march, but he knew they had to make sure they didn't spread the virus.
"The march is very important because it gives everyday people a chance to be a part of a legacy," he said. "But I'm still grateful that we were able to honor Dr. King's legacy."
Jackson has been with the MLK Commission for over 30 years and this has been the first time in the celebration's history that they've cancelled the march.
Both Jackson and Greene said they hope to get back to their normal celebration next year.
As part of the service day, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful organized around two dozen people to pick up litter under the Turner McCall Bridge.
Not too far away, Georgia Power employees supplied healthcare workers with around 500 meals from local restaurants.
Citizens of Georgia Power partnered with Community Foundation for Greater Rome -- and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce reached out to several corporate sponsors for help -- in showing support not only for community healthcare workers but also the restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic.
The sponsors are Summit Hill Foods, Toles, Temple & Wright, FP Pigments, Greater Community Bank, The Avenue Wealth Management Group - Raymond James, Synovus, Nichols Cauley, International Paper, and the Rome Floyd Development Authority.