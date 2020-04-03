Normally the courtroom is somewhat packed during a few types of hearings. There are the calendar calls, where judges determine which cases will be heard next. Then there are probation revocations and the bond hearings.
Sometimes, families line up on the benches waiting to hear if their loved ones will have the possibilities of being released. Other times, there’s nobody to support the guys brought in to sit cuffed in their orange jail jumpsuits.
Today though, three guys sit in the front row with one woman in the back of the room.
They’re still in the orange jumpsuits but they’re not in the courtroom — they’re being seen over a large video monitor.
“Can you hear me?” Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach asks one of the men. The man replies that he can.
The same routine follows.
Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo tells the judge how the man continued to victimize the same person over and over again.
The man’s defense attorney Radford Bunker gives his explanation of events and the judge gives him a $3,000 bond.
It’s a very similar experience to the one that went on before many court proceedings were shut down when the Georgia Supreme Court declared a statewide judicial emergency on March 14.
Since then, additional orders have amended court rules to allow such things as the use of video conferences and telephone conferences in certain proceedings — like bond hearings — that normally require the physical presence of the judge and the parties to a case.
“I don’t think we’ll ever go back to bringing (jail inmates) over,” Niedrach remarked during the hearing. “But it’s got to be better than this.”
The rules also encourage courts to livestream proceedings via the internet to give the public access.
Floyd County isn’t equipped at this point to follow through with that encouragement, but it’s something they’re going to consider.
At this point though they’re trying to keep those essential functions going while shelter in place orders continue to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.
They schedule only a few defendants at a time to keep the number of people in any courtroom to a minimum. On Thursday, Judge Niedrach conducted bond hearings throughout the day — but only a few at a time.
As they began a new one, the catchy dial tone of a Zoom conference rings as they hail the jail.
Adjusting the screen, Assistant Floyd County District Attorney Emily Johnson discusses with the judge which account they’re using and why the call isn’t going through. Though soon enough there is an answer and another man, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, steps up to the lectern.
He was recently arrested after the shooting death of another man. Police say the shooting was accidental, but because he has a felony record and is wanted in another county the DA is opposing bond.
Bunker, his attorney, says he has holds in another county so he’ll just be bonding out of this jail to go to another.
In the end Niedrach granted the man, Cameron Thornton, a $25,000 bond.
And they move on to the next case.