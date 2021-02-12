Potential annexation for the Riverside/Celanese neighborhood has come up multiple times over the years, but it has never gotten very far past heated arguments.
Redevelopment Committee Chair Person Wendy Davis wants to discuss the potential annexation as a "community conversation" Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
"I want to make sure we have a conversation based in fact," she said. "Look over the pluses and the minuses... I want to make this a lesson where we might disagree and be civil."
During the meeting, Davis plans on showing what the city feels will benefit the residents that community.
She emphasized that the committee has yet to make a decision on whether or not to annex the community, which are unincorporated county territories basically surrounded by the city. The redevelopment committee also wants to hear from residents opposed to the idea.
Ron Swinford grew up in the community and has lived there on and off for the last 36 years.
He's really unsure if being annexed into the city would be cheaper than staying in the county. While he said he previously met with Davis and other people at City Hall about the expenses, he not convinced the move would help people save money.
Many people are fine with paying for private garbage services, he said, or prefer taking their own garbage to the landfill.
Another argument Swinford made is the tradition behind kids in the community attending Model schools. He himself went to Model, along with many family members, and said many people move to the district to specifically go to Model.
"We've always been a community out here," he said. "We just don't want to be a part of the city. It's that simple."
The meeting will be a hybrid virtual meeting, meaning there will be people both on Zoom and in-person in the Rome City Hall Auditorium at 601 Broad Street. Masks are required for the meeting, as Davis and committee members want it to be as safe as possible.
For those who can't make the meeting in person, contact Kelley Parker at kparker@romega.us for the Zoom link.