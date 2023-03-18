Thankful Missionary Baptist Church’s hard-won beginnings are intertwined with the concept of freedom itself. Its Feb. 26 anniversary celebration was a milestone for many reasons the most notable of which, perhaps, was the fact that it’s been 160 years not just since the church’s inception but also since the Emancipation Proclamation.
The congregation of Thankful, which identifies itself on its website as “the first African American church in Northwest Georgia,” celebrated the occasion with a special service that included performances and members dressed in traditional African attire. There was a meal afterward, which deacon Robert Owens said was especially meaningful as other anniversaries slipped by without fanfare during COVID-19.
“Prior to the pandemic, because of COVID, we did not celebrate, but this year, we were fortunate enough to celebrate by having church service and then going and having a meal like we used to,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve done it in three years. To be able to see numbers that you haven’t seen for a long period of time — it was a joy and expression that words cannot express about how happy we were to see one another — in person.”
A meaningful name
A skit in the middle of service recognized Jefferson Milner as the church’s first pastor, and told the story of how the church got its name. After purchasing land for the church in 1863 its founding congregants worked tirelessly to bring their vision for a place to worship to life. They sold berries and cut wood to see the gathering place through several wooden structures and into its current brick facility on Spider Webb Drive, Owens explained.
“They put their resources together to make it happen,” he said.
Hannah McClendon, a member of that early congregation, famously commented on her gratitude before entering the brick sanctuary for the first time.
“Sister Hannah Mclendon said, when they were trying to decide on what to call the church — she was so thankful to go in — and she said, ‘OK, that’s the name. Let’s call it Thankful,” Owens said. “We just did the skit on how we will continue to stand on that rock … When you know that you know that you’re standing on shoulders of those who went through what they went through to keep this church as a beacon for so many people — it was a jubilant celebration that we thoroughly enjoyed.”
The building itself, Owens pointed out, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and church membership today hovers between 300 and 400. He himself has a nearly 50-year history with Thankful, having joined in 1975 and assumed his current role of deacon in 1980. He’s a lifelong Roman except for three years he spent as a teenager with his grandmother in Barnesville, Georgia, after his grandfather passed away. His wife, Linda Owens, attends with him, and the couple’s children, Kimberly Brown and Justin Owens, also attend. Robert Owens said this year’s anniversary might include a picnic on the grounds later on in the year.
‘Against all odds’
The church’s website, thankfulbaptist-rome.org, includes a comprehensive history, along with names of pastors and notable members.
According to the site:
As the area’s newly freed Black population set about establishing a life for themselves, after Emancipation in 1863, they built a place of worship known as Bush Harbor. It was a log structure near the banks of the Etowah.
After that building burned, the congregants who had worshipped there began working toward construction of a wooden building that sat where the current brick structure now stands. That second structure burned, and another one went up in its place. Finally, the congregation was able to construct the current brick building.
“In just five years and against all odds, the first African American church in Northwest Georgia had a permanent home,” the site says.
It lists something about many of the 20 pastors who have led Thankful over the years and includes details about its programs and the ways it’s helped the surrounding community, including the time it housed a Hispanic congregation, which eventually moved on to its own gathering place.
“Thankful,” the site says, “has a rich history of past and present members who have made significant contributions to its heritage. Souls have been saved, lives have been changed, and God has continued to pour out his blessings on the lives of its members and perfected all which concerneth thee. Our church has thrived so that all may see a rich past carefully preserved for future generations to observe and marvel at God’s abiding love to those who are truly Thankful.”