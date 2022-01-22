IDI Logistics is planning to build another 1.5 million square feet of speculative warehouse and distribution space, between I-75 and the Surya plant in Bartow County’s Highland 75 Industrial Park.
The undeveloped property, at the northeast corner of Cass-White and Grogan roads, is part of the Rollins family’s Cartersville Ranch.
It’s less than 2 miles from the Northwest 75 Logistics Center where IDI is currently marketing two buildings with 1.4 million square feet of available space. And the planned Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor linking U.S. 411 in Rome to I-75 will, when built, end up at the entrance to the 165-acre site.
The proposal for the $90 million IDI-Cartersville Ranch Business Park calls for four buildings designed for warehousing and the distribution of manufactured goods, according to paperwork submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The site is already zoned for heavy industrial use and is within the county’s business overlay district. However, the size of the operation classifies it as a ”development of regional impact,” requiring notification of the DCA and surrounding counties.
A request for comments from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission cities and counties went out about two weeks ago. The site is within the Cartersville city limits.
The DRI documents indicate the company expects to have the buildings up and ready to go by January 2024.
Construction is expected to encroach on a half-acre of wetlands and at least part of the property is in a floodplain. About 65% of the site will be covered with an impervious surface — buildings or pavement — so the company is developing a mitigation plan.
While a traffic study has not been done, plans are to install left turn and deceleration lanes on Cass-White Road. An estimate puts peak traffic at 414 trips in and out per day.
The area is fast becoming a hub for distribution centers in the Southeast.
In it’s marketing materials for the Northwest 75 Logistics Center, IDI Logistics touts its “immediate access to one of the state’s largest interstates.” It also notes the location is 45 miles from Atlanta, 70 miles from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and 47.5 miles from the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County.
Bartow Land Partners II, LLC, got a green light in August to build an estimated $80 million logistics center on the other side of Surya at 1379 Cass-White Road.
Plans there are for three industrial buildings, one at approximately 800,000 square feet and the other two between 200,000 and 300,000 square feet. The east side of the tract abuts White Elementary School property and a 50-foot buffer is required there.