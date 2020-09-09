Rome's public safety community will hold its annual 9/11 memorial commemoration Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza on Sixth Avenue beside City Hall.
Retired firefighter Phil Langston said the leadership of the local firefighters and law enforcement agencies all felt it was important to continue to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the attack on the World Trade Centers buildings and Pentagon 19 years ago.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have arranged to have the event livestreamed on the City of Rome, Ga - Government Facebook page so that people can still see the ceremonies.
Fire Chief Troy Brock, Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney and Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace will all make brief remarks. Special thoughts will be offered by Lovejoy Baptist Church Pastor Carey Ingram.
Amanda Scholl will sing "Rescue" and "The National Anthem." Floyd County Sheriff's Department Chaplain Dave Thornton will lead a special prayer and Joe Dunaway on bagpipes will lead a joint honor guard into the plaza for a wreath presentation.
A timeline marking the events of September 11, 2001 will be read. The will note the specific times that the hijacked aircraft flew into the two trade center towers and pentagon, as well as the heroic efforts of passengers aboard the flight that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
An aircraft struck the north tower of the Trade Center first, followed by the south tower shortly afterwards. The Pentagon was struck approximately 45 minutes later.
The flight which crashed in western Pennsylvania went down just after 10 a.m. No one knows for sure what the intended target of that plane was. Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks -- including 343 firefighters, 37 Port Authority officers and 23 New York City police officers.