Americans have learned a lot in the 20 years following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But in the moment they happened, everything was new.
Here are some samplings of Rome News-Tribune coverage on that fateful Tuesday and the days that immediately followed:
Local schools stayed in session but were besieged with calls from worried parents.
“It’s been education as usual,” said Tim Hensley, director of public relations for Floyd County Schools.
David Rhodes, headmaster of Darlington Upper School, said classes were going on as scheduled.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible, but are watching the events unfold.”
Rome City Schools made a brief announcement to grades 7 through 12, but officials decided not to tell the elementary school students, according to Gayland Cooper, the assistant superintendent.
Mike Buck, principal of Rome High School, said he gave teachers permission to allow students to watch the news on television.
All after-school activities for Rome City and Floyd County schools were canceled.
“This may be the kids’ ‘Kennedy,’” said Rome High head coach David Humphreys, referring to the day when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.
At Darlington School, the Tigers did have football practice.
“We feel it’s better to get the kids active and thinking about other things than to just have them just sitting around,” said Darlington football coach and athletic director Jerry Sharp.
While national security experts were still trying to determine who was to blame, two local analysts were asked to speculate on the origin of the attacks.
Former Roman Eric Haney, a retired member of the Army’s elite Delta Force and a security consultant, noted that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein believed the 1991 Desert Storm conflict between the two countries was still ongoing.
“The basic fact is that we are at war with the nation of Iraq,” Haney said. “Until today, the people of the United States did not recognize that we are at war.”
John Hickman, an associate professor of government at Berry College, said he thought the attack came from al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization headed by Osama bin Laden.
Hickman said bin Laden’s brand of Islamist ideology believes that forces outside of Islam are trying to destroy Islamic society.
“They have a conviction that violence is a necessary tool to save Islam from the West, whether it is American democracy or communism,” he said.
A few hours after what some have called the worst act of terrorism in history, Rome resident Julie Payne was searching her heart.
“I pray and hope it doesn’t come to (war),” she said. “I know we just don’t need to let it go, but (the punishment) has got to be in God’s will.”
For some Romans, the tragedy was foreseen.
“I think this is the tip of the iceberg. If they go that far, they won’t stop there,” said Rome resident Thomas Holder. “We’ve been at war for a while. Now it’s just going public.”
Watching news coverage about the incidents on television, Rome resident Allison Morris had a hard time concentrating on conversations.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “I hope we never see this again in our lives.
“It’s repulsive that some people would celebrate that kind of death and destruction.”
Lindale resident Debbie Brown echoed Morris’ feelings as she watched children wave Palestinian flags.
“It’s a scary feeling,” she said. “If we don’t do anything, we will be an open target to terrorists.”
Following a nationwide call for blood donors, local residents turned out in droves — many waiting hours for their turn.
“I’m just hoping they send the blood to New York to save someone,” said Matthew Kleist, who walked out of Blood Assurance with a neon purple bandage on his arm. “I figured I had blood to spare to save someone’s life.”
“It’s my way of helping out, said Mike Ferguson. “It’s really the only way I know to give help.”
About 100 units of blood were donated at Blood Assurance Tuesday and more than that was expected Wednesday.
The Rome-Floyd Unit of the American Red Cross had a similar response Tuesday, said Executive Director Jean Lambert.
On Wednesday, operators had their hands full answering calls and giving information about blood donation and other ways to help.
“People are very generous and want to help,” Lambert said. “It’s good to see (caring) and compassion from the local community.”
Newspapers across the country reinvented themselves several times that day, two newspaper executives told the Rome Rotary Club on Wednesday.
The attacks on the World Trade Center’s twin towers and the Pentagon “were the most extraordinary news events of our lives,” said Jim Wooten, editorial page editor of the Atlanta Journal.
Burgett H. Mooney III, publisher of the Rome News-Tribune, said they put out their first extra since the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“Our Tuesday paper was already printed and delivered. Our news people were out and our press crew was gone,” he said. “Fortunately, we had a press crew in Calhoun, and we made space for a 1 p.m. press run. Then we started putting a new paper together.”
By 9:30 a.m., everybody was back at work. The decision was made to keep updating the website instead of synching the posts with delivery of the newspaper.
“We are new to the Internet business, but we thought it was important ... so we turned our computer technicians into internet editors,” Mooney said.
Wooten said Atlanta Journal editors put together at least four front pages that never saw the light of day as fast moving events overtook reporters and editors at the afternoon newspaper. The Journal printed three extras on Tuesday, the last of which hit the streets around 2:45 p.m.
Two Romans used some creative travel planning to get home Wednesday after the U.S. aviation system was shut down.
Bob Parker, a Rome timber consultant, flew out of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport Tuesday morning, headed for Auburn, Alabama. He said he was about 15 miles from his destination when air traffic control told him to divert to Columbus — and to stay off the radio.
However, just before he changed course he was cleared to continue on to Auburn, where he learned about the terrorist attacks.
Forum Manager Don Briscar was scheduled to fly back from a national convention in Miami. He and Parker were stranded when the FAA closed the skies over the United States.
However, Parker had a BMW motorcycle stored at the Auburn airport and he rode it back to Rome.
Briscar said conference participants began organizing carpools home. He joined a group of people with destinations ranging from Rome and Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee; Huntington, West Virginia; Cleveland, Ohio; and Chicago.
“The six of us left Miami in a minivan at 6 a.m. Wednesday,” he said.
About 6:15 p.m., the group dropped Briscar off in Cartersville, where his family picked him up.
Federal aviation officials reopened the nation’s skies for travel Thursday, warning that it could take days for schedules to return to normal and promising tough, new security measures.
About 100 Floyd County employees gathered around the flagpole at the Floyd County Courthouse on Friday to observe the National Day of Mourning for those who lost their lives in Tuesday’s terrorist attacks against the United States.
The ringing of the Clocktower bells marked the beginning of a somber and tearful prayer ceremony.
Many were still in shock days after the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
“I thought it would never come to this in the U.S.,” said Bill Darnell, a sheriff’s deputy.
But everyone seemed to gain a little more strength and hope from the ceremony.
“By doing this we show that we are not afraid or ashamed,” said Karen Blanton, a personal property appraiser in the Floyd County Tax Assessor’s office.
A similar ceremony was held at the city of Rome’s Stonebridge Golf Club.
About 5,000 people attended a memorial service Sunday at the Forum and a candlelight vigil, expected to draw 10,000 to honor rescue workers, was being planned for the following week.
The attacks sparked fear and anger against Muslims in general, which some local religious leaders tried to counter.
Zeki Saritoprak, a Turkish professor of religion at Berry College, called Osama bin Laden and his followers extremists who don’t represent the faith.
“These people have no claim to Islam,” he said. “They have no religion. Anyone with a religious conscience would never cause the deaths of so many.”
The impact of terrorism supersedes race, religion or nation, said Saritoprak, who spoke Tuesday night at a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Rome.
The pastor of FBC Rome, the Rev. Joel Snider, said he hopes people will move past the stereotypes and work together to speed the healing process.
“Mostly, the thing to remember is that this attack was basically a hate crime against Americans,” Snider said. “We need to see those who did this as individuals. Not everyone who reads the Koran wants to bomb a building.”
Members of Rome’s Muslim community declined to be interviewed, mostly because they feared for their safety, one said.
One man told Snider that, “What happened (Tuesday) shocked everyone. It was very sad. While we were watching TV we all cried. I am sure many millions of other people cried, too.”
While saying those responsible for the tragedies might be Muslim, Snider said a group of so many should not have to suffer for the faults of so few.
“We fall victim to the same temptation when we stereotype someone because they’re Muslim,” Snider said. “We fall victim to the very thing we loathe.