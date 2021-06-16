$80 million distribution center proposed in Bartow County

A proposal to build 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space at a new business park in Bartow County is out for review by nearby counties that could be affected by the operations.
Bartow Land Partners II LLC is scheduled to present its plans, along with a request for rezoning, to the Bartow County Planning Commission on July 12.
The property is at 1343 and 1379 Cass White Road, between the Surya and voestalpine plants and U.S. 411 North. It's currently undeveloped and zoned for agricultural use.
The Atlanta-based real estate company wants to clear the way for what would be called the Cass White Business Center and two light industrial logistics buildings, according to paperwork filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
One building would be a typical warehouse facility that ships orders to customers. The other would be a cross-docking distribution center where products are unloaded, sorted and reloaded onto outbound trucks. Walmart and Amazon are examples of companies that use cross-docking, called just-in-time shipping.
The total square footage of the two buildings would be approximately 1,307,640 square feet, according to the Development of Regional Impact submission to the DCA.
Bartow Land Partners is estimating the project's value at $80 million when it is completed in January 2023, and it would generate about $800,000 a year in tax revenue for the county.
The DRI application also estimates as many as 414 vehicle trips a day would go in and out of the center. The plans include constructing left turn and deceleration lanes. That part of Cass White Road stretches between U.S. 411 on the east and Interstate 75 on the west.
DRI applications must be submitted in advance for projects that exceed certain set thresholds. In the case of distribution facilities in nonmetropolitan regions, the cap is set at 175,000 gross square feet.
The information for DRIs in this area is sent to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, which distributes it to member cities and counties and collects comments. While the comments may carry weight, the decision rests solely with the governing jurisdiction -- in this case, Bartow County.