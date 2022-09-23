A Catoosa County man will spend at least 25 years behind bars after being convicted of molesting young girls who were members of his family, according to the Lookout Mountain district attorney.
Thurman Carl Coleman, 79, of Ringgold is in jail awaiting sentencing. The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
"He faces a minimum sentence of life, with at least 25 years without parole," District Attorney Chris A. Arnt said in a Thursday release.
Coleman was found guilty by a Catoosa County jury Wednesday of aggravated sexual battery, two counts each of aggravated child molestation and incest and five counts of child molestation.
The evidence was presented in a three day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. It showed, Arnt said, that Coleman engaged in a pattern of molesting young members of his family for over a decade.
According to the release:
Coleman’s family moved into his home to assist him with care after his wife passed away in 2011. In the summer of 2021 the family moved into their own residence, and that's when two young family members disclosed that he had been molesting them for several years.
One of the girls told a summer camp counselor; the other told her mother. They said Coleman had been exposing himself, digitally penetrating them and performing oral sex on them on a regular basis when the family was taking care of him.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and the girls were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Ft. Oglethorpe.
Both girls took the witness stand at the trial to confront Coleman and describe the sexual abuse he had inflicted on them. One of them detailed how Coleman would take her for ice cream and then demand she submit to his abuse as “payment.”
Evidence was also presented of Coleman previously molesting another family member. The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting him.
Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman prosecuted the case. Victim Advocate Amber Armstrong assisted the girls and their family during the course of the trial. The charges were investigated by CCSO detective Brittany Gilleland with assistance from Holly Kittle at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Arnt praised the team effort.
"This case is another example of my office’s dedication to pursuing justice for the most vulnerable victims. If you choose to molest children in the Lookout Mountain Circuit, be prepared for a very long stay in a Georgia prison,” he said.