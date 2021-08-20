Six Floyd County schools will have mask requirements starting Monday, due to the number of COVID-19 infections among students and staff.
"They'll wear a mask on Monday for a week and we'll reevaluate on (that) Friday," Superintendent Glenn White said.
The Floyd County Board of Education unanimously voted Friday to adopt COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandates for each school once their student population goes over a 2% infection rate. Individual schools will go virtual after a 5% infection rate.
Schools that topped the 2% rate this week are Armuchee High, 3.92%; Model Middle, 3.43%; Armuchee Middle, 3.17%; Cave Spring Elementary, 3.03%; Coosa Middle, 2.34%; and Glenwood Primary, 2.20%.
White said Armuchee High appears to be edging toward a possible return to remote learning.
Seeking to find a middle ground in the intense debate regarding school policy, board member Danny Waits said that, at the end of the day, the board's job is to keep students safe and educate them.
"It's not going to matter what decision we make, somebody is going to be mad," Waits said. "We're trying to be accommodating."
Public health officials and local doctors recommended the school system should require students to wear masks, said White as well as school board members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel.
"As the situation was described to me yesterday, we're in a major epidemic right now," White said during the meeting. "And of those who are in (the hospital), only a few are vaccinated -- those who are have other medical issues."
Up to this point the school system had not enacted an overarching COVID-19 policy.
The school board will move to posting daily COVID-19 numbers, alongside the percentage for each school, on its website FloydBOE.net.
White said there's also a link on the COVID-19 information page for parents or guardians to request a mask mandate exemption for their child if their doctor says there's a medical issue.
The school system will evaluate the policy each week and will notify parents at each school of changes via their Blackboard app, as well as through the website and on social media on Fridays. Any changes will take effect that next school week beginning on Monday, White said.
Policy:
- If 2% of the student population in school is diagnosed with COVID-19, that school will require masks indoors and students will take their meals in their classrooms.
- If 5% of the student population is diagnosed with COVID-19, that school will move to virtual learning.
Since Chromebooks have not been issued to students yet, White said, they will likely organize a time on the Monday for parents to pick up the laptops and get instructions for virtual lessons.
The debate among school board members during the meeting primarily focused on details of whether or not certain sports or after school activities, such as band, would be affected if a school goes to virtual learning.