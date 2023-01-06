As the search continues for a driver believed responsible for Wednesday’s fatal collision in Armuchee, the victim’s young family is struggling with the aftermath.
Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was driving the Altima mangled in the wreck on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
Now the boy is home with his five siblings and father as family and friends try to do what they can.
In addition to a fund set up at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome, an online account has been opened to assist with funeral and other expenses at GoFund.me/f1a61d72.
As part of the post, Hilda’s husband — Genaro López — talks about his wife: “Hilda was an amazing woman, a loving wife and mother to her six children. She always cared and was sweet to everyone. It has been a shock to my family after her tragic death.”
The five older children attend Armuchee high, middle and primary schools. Floyd County Schools has a support plan in place should any of the children or friends need assistance, says Jamey Alcorn, deputy superintendent.
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.
Floyd County police continue to search for the driver of the Lincoln Town Car suspected of triggering the fatal wreck. Thursday morning, officers identified the vehicle and were continuing the search for the suspect.
Initial reports show Santizo-Perez was driving south when her Altima was struck by the Lincoln, causing it to careen into a northbound Toyota 4-runner occupied by Charcia Baldwin, 34, of Rydal. Baldwin and the child were taken to Atrium Health Floyd.