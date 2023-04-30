Hunting permit fees will rise this year at the Lake Allatoona Wildlife Management Area in Bartow County, but so will the number of licenses that will be issued.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that hunting permits for the 2023/2024 season will increase to $25 and the total number available will increase to 500 permits.
Applicants will be able to access the permit website, Recreation.gov/permits, starting Monday. Permits will be issued on a first come basis until the available allotment is filled.
USACE permits are required for all hunters over the age of 16 and will require creating an account on the website. Each account is limited to one permit, with the permit holder being allowed to have one hunter under the age of 16 hunt with them at any given time and under their direct supervision. All federal and state regulations will be enforced, which means a Georgia hunting license also is required.
Deer may be taken with legal archery equipment for the duration of the state set season. Hunting deer with firearms is prohibited except during special state-scheduled hunts. Small game and turkey may be hunted with shotguns in designated USACE areas, according to state seasons and bag limits.
Waterfowl hunting does not require the Corps of Engineers hunting permit.
Hunting area maps and a copy of current hunting regulations may be viewed or obtained from the Allatoona website through sam.usace.army.mil.