Each word that Mary Anne Albert speaks about her son is tangled with heartache. It's a tangible grief, a heavy sadness that fills every corner of the room. She is surviving, day by day and minute by minute, but with every breath, she's asking why.
Why was he murdered?
Why did someone kill him?
Why is no one telling?
Why has no one been charged?
"It's been five years," exclaims a friend sitting beside the mother. And in the way only a grieving mother can do, she speaks up quietly and says, "No. No, it's been five years, nine months and 14 days."
Five years, nine months and 14 days as of this writing that Cedartown resident Kenneth Albert was shot and killed while lying on the couch in his Barnes Alley home. "I need closure," the mom told Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. "His three children need closure."
Closure has evaded investigating officers since the day Kenneth lost his life. The local police department, GBI, FBI have worked promising leads and tips, but they've run cold. Albert, her family, and friends are pleading with the community to help put the case back on everyone's mind.
Police continue to hold the details of the crime in confidentiality for investigative purposes, but what is known is that on May 22, 2016, Kenneth Albert was found shot to death. His body was discovered by an acquaintance after noticing the door to his house was standing wide open.
Police feel that someone out there knows exactly what happened to Kenneth Albert. His family and friends feel the same way. A reward has been offered in the past for tips that would lead to an arrest and conviction, but nothing solid ever came of that. His family wants everyone to know that the $5,000 reward still stands.
"There's someone that knows, no doubt about that," Newsome said. "We want to solve this case. We need someone to care enough that this man's life was taken to tell us what they know."
"Five years, nine months and 14 days," she repeats again, this time, with resolve. "Through the grace of God, I will keep fighting for Kenny until God calls me home. I will fight for my son until the day that I die."
Anyone that has any information surrounding the May 22, 2016 shooting death of Kenneth Albert is asked to contact the Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123 and ask to speak with Detective Reed.