COVID-19 has taken the lives of 30 Floyd County residents since the beginning of September, making the month the deadliest for the virus this year.
The number eclipsed January 2021, which had 29 COVID-19 deaths in Floyd County, after five more deaths were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday. There have been 10 deaths so far in this week alone.
While the number of new cases remains astronomical, they're beginning to taper off somewhat. The seven day average of new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 4 was around 160 per day; on Wednesday that number had dropped to a still-high average of 114 new cases per day.
According to the latest CDC modeling projections, COVID-19 cases should begin declining in northwest Georgia in 10 to 14 days.
“The CDC says in the next 10 days, maybe two weeks, we will plateau and then we will be coming down off a plateau after that in most of Northwest Georgia,” DPH Northwest Georgia District director Dr. Gary Voccio said earlier this week.
Monoclonal antibody treatments
The federal government has changed the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments will be distributed, a DPH release stated on Wednesday.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will determine each state’s weekly allocation of monoclonal antibody products based on use and the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, laboratory-created antibodies that help people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness -- but aren't a replacement for COVID-19 vaccination, public health officials stated.
“We have safe and highly effective vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It is much easier to get a vaccine than risk becoming seriously ill with life threatening complications,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey.
“Monoclonal antibodies are in short supply and high demand and hospital beds are full," she added."What Georgia does have is enough vaccine for all Georgians aged 12 and over to be vaccinated.”
There are currently 136 locations in Georgia where monoclonal antibody treatments are being administered through prescriptions and referrals.
Warnings for flu season
The president of the Medical Association of Georgia said Wednesday this flu season could be worse than last year’s, and again stressed the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
“COVID-19 is a respiratory infection, so co-infection can bring a much higher risk of mortality,” said Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from the COVID-19 and flu viruses, period.”
Perry-Gilkes said patients should not "get lulled into a false sense of security because last year’s flu season was so mild. This could be a worse flu season, which is why I am encouraging every Georgian to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and no later than the end of October.”
She added that patients can now get the COVID-19, flu and other vaccines administered at the same time.