Fireworks detonate in the air over the Fifth Avenue Bridge on Independence Day 2021 as crowds gathered to watch. The display organized by the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department was sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center.
This year’s Patriotic Party in Ridge Ferry Park sponsored by AdventHealth Redmond celebrates two huge events. Not only does the party finish with a fireworks display shot from the top of Jackson Hill to celebrate our nation’s birthday, but it also helps celebrate AdventHealth Redmond’s 50th birthday of providing amazing medical care for Rome, Floyd County and beyond as well.
The park opens to the public at noon. In the evening, there will be live music from the band KnecKDown on the Coca-Cola Stage at Ridge Ferry Park before the evening culminates in the fireworks display. Zambelli Fireworks is once again shooting off the display that will feature more than 1,500 fireworks of all types, colors and sizes.
Food vendors will begin serving near the Coca-Cola Stage at noon with the live music acts taking the stage beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks are set to be shot at approximately 9:50 p.m. from the top of Jackson Hill, meaning that they will again be seen and heard throughout a good portion of Rome.
“We look forward to this event every year, and we want everyone to come out to the park and enjoy a great day of food, fun, music and of course fireworks,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director says. “We also want to thank Advent Health Redmond for being a great partner and ensuring that Rome has another top-notch fireworks display for July 4th and also wish them a happy 50th birthday.”
Rome Radio Partners will once again be broadcasting a simulcast featuring patriotic music to go along with the display. Entrance to the event is free, but it is $5 to park.
Everyone is reminded that there are some limitations for Ridge Ferry Park, including no large coolers, no pets, no drones, no sparklers and no fires.