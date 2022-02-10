The entrance of a Bartow County man makes it four candidates who are challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, in the May 24 Republican primary.
James Haygood of Rydal, who bills himself as a conservative blue-collar railroad worker from Northwest Georgia, announced Thursday he is joining the field.
“I believe that we should have a representative that is from this district, someone who grew up here, lived here all their life and genuinely knows this district,” Haygood said in his release.
Bartow is in the 11th District, but candidates for Congress do not have to live in their district. Greene, for example, lived in Alpharetta when she announced in 2020 -- a point Haygood makes in his announcement.
Already in the race are healthcare CEO Jennifer Strahan of Paulding County; retired physician Charles Lutin of Atlanta; and Eric Cunningham of Acworth, an assistant vice president for Plastic Express.
A slate of Democrats also are jostling for their party's nomination: Bremen veteran Marcus Flowers; Holly McCormack of Ringgold, who owns an insurance agency; and Wendy Davis of Rome, a former city commissioner and political consultant who sits on the Democratic National Committee.
The official qualifying period will run March 7-11, after which the ballots will be set.
Voters must be registered by April 25 to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Early voting will start May 2.
The Libertarian Party voted Angela Pence of Chickamauga as its nominee at a convention in January. She has until July 12 to collect roughly 23,000 signatures from voters in the district to be put on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The 14th Congressional District covers Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.