Plans for a 34-acre townhouse development on Dodd Boulevard at U.S. 411 will go before the Rome City Commission on Monday night.
It’s one of six proposed land-use changes scheduled for public hearings at the board’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The 5:30 p.m. caucus — featuring a presentation on Rome-Floyd Development Authority activity — is also open to the public.
Commissioners also will get a first look at a draft ordinance to change the teen curfew hour to 10 p.m. from 11 p.m.
Villas of Rome, with an estimated 400 townhomes, is a project of FNC Bank and Jim Chapman Communities. It would be an “age-targeted community” built in two phases.
Phase One will have approximately 200 one- and two-story townhomes, ranging in size from 450 to 1050 square feet. They’ll lease for between $900 and $1,400 a month.
The second phase will consist of approximately 200 townhomes for sale. They will range in size from 1,300 to 2,000 square feet and sell for between $200,000 to $250,000 each.
The property is currently zoned for commercial use and the owners are seeking a change to multifamily residential zoning. Both the planning staff and Rome Floyd Planning Commission are recommending approval.
Two applications for special use permits also will be heard and decided.
John Patel wants to convert Rome Inn and Suites on Chateau Drive into 74 micro-apartments.
The planners are recommending approval as long as he follows through on a promise to merge the parcel with adjacent land to meet the parking and density requirements in the Unified Land Development Code.
Floyd Medical Center also has backing for its request to build a helipad atop its recent emergency room expansion next to Second Avenue.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on three annexation applications.
Courtesy Ford wants to bring in property it owns off U.S. 411 next to its main showroom. Two homeowners also are seeking annexation of residences at 125 Harrison Road and 510 Burnett Ferry Road.