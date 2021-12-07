If you've had your mobile phone over five years, the shutdown of older cellular networks next year will likely affect you.
Older 3G network technology is set to be replaced by a speedier technology starting next year and that means devices meant to operate on those networks won't be able to receive calls or texts once the change is made.
As far as emergency services go, that means a person with a 3G device could not place a call to 911 once those networks are shut down. Rome and Floyd County government services have been moved off the 3G network.
Some of the phone models that operate on 3G are the Samsung Galaxy S4 or earlier and the Apple iPhone 5 series or older.
The shutdown will also affect devices using 3G networks like medical alert devices, vehicle SOS services, home security systems and other devices that use the 3G cellular service as a back up with a wired connection is not available.
The 3G networks are being eliminated so mobile service carriers can free up transmission frequencies and build the infrastructure to support new services like 5G, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
The shutdown will be staggered throughout 2021 depending on the service provider.
AT&T will finish shutting down its 3G network by Feb. 2022
Verizon will finish shutting down its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022
T-Mobile will finish shutting down Sprint's 3G network by Jan. 1, 2022 and Sprint's LTE network by June 30, 2022.
The FCC said the dates could change, so customers should check with their mobile service provider to keep track of the "sunset date" for the network and to find out if their phone is affected.
Those with services such as medical alert devices and home security systems will need to contact their service provider. Some devices may only need a software update, while others may need to be replaced.
Replacing a device that cannot access the faster 5G network can be expensive, but the FCC's Lifeline program offers some financial help.
The FCC emergency broadband benefit provides a temporary discount of up to $50 per month for broadband service to eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carriers also may offer discounts, rebates or free upgrades on phones.