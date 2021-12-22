New COVID-19 cases are increasing in Floyd County, but still remain relatively flat, while Georgia and the rest of the country are seeing another holiday-related spike.
The omicron variant, the Georgia Department of Public Health said, is spreading faster than any previous variant of the virus. However, in Georgia the delta variant remains the dominant variant at this point.
Over the last two weeks, the Georgia DPH reported 329 COVID-19 cases in Floyd County, with 37 new COVID cases reported on Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have estimated omicron now accounts for more than 73% of new cases nationwide.
“Given the rapid transmissibility of the omicron variant, the current proportion of omicron in Georgia is likely similar to that of the national estimate, and presumably will account for all new COVID cases in the state in the coming weeks,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were 13 COVID patients at Floyd Medical Center and 17 at AdventHealth Redmond. That’s not a significant increase from previous weeks — which have averaged in the neighborhood of 25-30 through October and November.
The Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census shows that Region C, which includes Floyd County, has a total of 74 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. This accounts for approximately 7.2% of all hospitalizations in the region.
Floyd County is doing fairly well, compared to other regions, despite a low vaccination rate.
Region B, comprised of Hall County and other Northeast Georgia counties, has over 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Georgia as a whole is about 53% fully vaccinated, while Floyd County has about 43% of the population fully vaccinated.
The Georgia DPH urges people to get their vaccines and booster shots if they haven’t already done so. Officials also urge wearing masks in public, social distancing with people from other households, avoiding crowded places, washing hands, not attending or hosting gatherings if sick, following CDC recommendations for holiday travel and getting tested if you have symptoms or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
To schedule a vaccine or booster appointment, you can contact the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6652 or visit the health department at 16 E. 12th St.