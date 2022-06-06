Two teens and a 20-year-old were sentenced to decades in prison for the attempted robbery that ended in the death of 57-year old Laura Regina Ross.
Selena Jenae Barnes and Thomas Lane Dean Jr. were sentenced to a total of 60 years, to serve 20 in prison. At the time of the incident, Barnes was 16 and Dean was 14. They pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit a robbery and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.
A third person involved, Tyree Kozel Daniels, was sentenced to 16 years, with 10 to be served in prison. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony after a jury trial in May.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Thomas Johnson, who described the death as "tragic and senseless," denied each defendant first offender status.
The shooter, Marvin Leedale Cronan, earlier pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole.
Family member of the victim, a grandmother, spoke about the devastating effect her death had on their family. A statement from her daughter said Ross was afraid of dying, and another family member stated that the teens had a choice to help her.
During the hearing, the three teens cried as the victim's family members spoke.
Daniels' family and friends also spoke on his behalf, stating he would have a job and GED program lined up when he gets out of prison. His father added that he never would've imagined his son would do something like this.
Prosecutors said that Daniels introduced a firearm into the plot to rob the victim's grandson, who had stolen shoes from Dean in an earlier incident.
Dean's lawyer Brian McWhorter read a letter to the judge from the defendant's mother. She said her actions as a drug addict were to blame for Dean's behavior and asked the judge for leniency, stating that her son had matured significantly while he's been in jail.
When the three defendants addressed the court they each told the Ross family they were sorry for her death and that the painful memory of her death sticks with them.
"For 21 months, I have seen this woman's face and screams in my dreams," Daniels said. "I am deeply sorry to the family for the events that took place. She didn't deserve to lose her life over a pair of shoes"