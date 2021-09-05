The Cave Spring City Council will be hearing from three residents on ideas for the town at an upcoming work session on Tuesday.
The first is from Kym Tillery, who is planning on starting a Pre-K program in the community.
Cave Spring Elementary School is slated to close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. School system officials have said the closure is due to the gap between student enrollment numbers compared to the number of buildings they own and operate.
However, without the elementary school, there won’t be a Pre-K available to children in the area. Tillery said she plans to start her own preschool for the community.
Judy Taylor will also be giving a presentation on her own ideas for the school property.
So far, only the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has shown interest in the property, which sits on just over eight acres of land adjacent to the city’s downtown area.
Cave Spring leaders have voiced concerns that it could be left vacant or used for an activity that would have an adverse impact as the gateway to the historic town that is trying to boost its economy via tourism.
Also, Linde Marie Wentz, owner of Linde Marie’s Steakhouse, plans to talk to councilmembers about a potential open container ordinance in downtown as well.
Councilmembers will also be discussing staffing needs for the Nov. 2 municipal election, which will decide three out of the five seats on the city council.
Incumbents Nancy Fricks, Nellie McCain and Charles Jackson are being challenged by Steven Price, Jason West and Stacey Royston respectively.
Where to use Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant money is also on the agenda.
The Georgia Department of Transportation funding is allocated to improve roads in the city that don’t belong to the state or federal government. The annual LMIG award is funded through the state gas tax.
The work session will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Fannin Hall on Georgia Avenue. The regular meeting will take place on Sept. 14. Both sessions are public.