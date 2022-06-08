Three more covid deaths were reported in Northwest Georgia for the week ending Wednesday. One fatality each was reported in Floyd, Bartow and Polk counties. That's the most since four deaths in the last week of April. Statewide, 50 deaths were reported, up six from each of the past two weekly reports.
Since March 2020, 31,885 people have died directly from the virus across the state with another 6,405 listed as probable deaths.
The five counties together have reported 1,328 COVID deaths and 242 probable deaths.
The state reports 197 new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Georgia since June 1; that's two more than the previous week and the highest increase since Georgia shifted from daily to weekly reporting in mid April. It breaks down as follows:
Floyd: 63 new cases.
Bartow: 71 cases.
Gordon: 26 cases.
Polk: 27 cases.
Chattooga: 10 cases.
Statewide, 14,877 new cases were reported, up 28.5% from the week ending June 1 and the highest increase since mid April.
Also on Wednesday:
Rome's hospitals were treating nine covid patients on Wednesday, down 1
Atrium Health Floyd: 5 patients, down 1.
AdventHealth Redmond: 4 patients, no change.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
On Wednesday, Gordon County remained at 'medium' COVID transmission status; Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Chattooga remain at "low."
The CDC's advice for Gordon residents: Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.