Three more deaths over the weekend took Floyd County over the 200 mark for confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
That number has likely been over the 202 reported on Monday for some time. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there are 45 more deaths that probably resulted from a COVID-19 infection that can't be confirmed.
At the same time, hospitalizations resulting from the more highly transmissible Delta variant are on the rise.
Floyd Medical Center reported a jump in hospitalizations over the weekend and on Monday resumed restricting visitations in the hospital.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported 46 COVID-19 positive patients in FMC, up from 35 on Friday. Redmond Regional Medical Center remained at 22 patients.
That's an increase of 11 patients over the weekend.
Statewide in the past week, COVID-19 cases rose by 47%, hospitalizations rose by 28%, ICU admissions rose by 28% and deaths were up by 146%, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office.
"We often see a delay between the rise in cases/hospitalizations and the rise in deaths," Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist who analyzes COVID in Georgia, wrote in an analysis published Saturday.
"As we know from past experience, cases drive hospitalizations and deaths," she added. "After all, you can’t die from COVID-19 or end up in the ICU if you never got it in the first place. 857 people were admitted to Georgia hospitals this (past) week for COVID-19. The state hasn’t seen a number that high since descending from the winter surge."
While the state doesn't break down new infection numbers by county, the age groups fueling the two largest spikes in new COVID-19 infections are 30-59 and 18-29. However, the age group 0-17 isn't far behind.
Seven day COVID-19 infection averages:
- 0-17: 752.43
- 18-29: 889.29
- 30-59: 1,727.14
- 60 and older: 524.86
Of the 0-17 age group the majority of new cases, on average, are within the 10-17 age group. On average, 409.71 children in the 10 to 17 age range are being infected with COVID-19 each day and 198.43 children ages 5 to 9, according to DPH records.