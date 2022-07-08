A 35-year-old Shannon man and two family members were arrested during a marijuana drug trafficking bust in the Shannon community on Thursday.
Stephen Michael Shuler, 35; Darrin Eugene Shuler, 56; and Wendy Victoria Shuler, 54; all face animal cruelty, drug and firearms related charges following a bust at their home on 926 Second Street Extension on Thursday.
The Floyd County Police Department Environmental Patrol Division of uniformed patrol was in Shannon on Thursday conducting inspections and follow ups after a recent patrol when they noticed Stephen Shuler riding a dirt bike with no helmet.
Police attempted to stop him and he fled. Another officer witnessed him dart down a side street and police found the motorcycle in front of a residence on Second Street Extension.
As they prepared a warrant, police found a marijuana field in the area which led to the discovery of three outdoor marijuana growing operations and one inside a mobile home. In all, police found a total of 137 marijuana plants in various stages of growth as well as several firearms on the property.
"The arrests were made by officers in the area working to clean up and revive the area with concentrated patrols and contact with residents. A previous operation that targeted blight in Lindale was very successful and officials expect the same return in Shannon," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
They also found the remains of 63 dead chickens, in various stages of decay, as well as a mother dog and puppies with severe signs of malnutrition. Animal Control took custody of the dogs, as well as a duck and a chicken.
Stephen Shuler is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug trafficking. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction, cruelty to animals, driving with a suspended license, operation of a vehicle without a insurance, not wearing a helmet, cruelty to animals, failure to appear and violating his probation.
Darrin and Wendy Shuler is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as well as possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Stephen Shuler was held without bond on Friday while Wendy Shuler and Darrin Shuler were held in jail on $15,000 bond.
In addition to EPD and uniformed patrol from Floyd County Police Department, the HEAT unit took an active role in the investigation as well as the metro drug task force and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force from U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Rome Police Department crime suppression team, Georgia State Patrol Aviation and Floyd County Animal Control.