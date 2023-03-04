A massive cleanup and repair effort was continuing Saturday after midafternoon storms toppled dozens of trees and knocked out power service to more than 10,000 customers across the region.
Several tornado warnings were issued as a cold front zipped from west to east. A tornado watch for the area was lifted at 3:50 p.m.
A report early Saturday from the National Weather Service said the highest gusts in the state were reported in Floyd County -- 57 mph -- with two others clocked here at 56 and 54 mph. Close to half an inch of rain fell throughout the day.
The aftermath: Dozens of trees and power lines downed across the county with some structures hit and vehicles trapped. More than half the region's power issues -- 5,100 customers -- were in hard-hit Floyd County.
At of 6 a.m. Saturday, more than 3,143 customers were without service with some repair estimates stretching until 4 this afternoon. In Floyd, 2,264 were powerless at sunrise followed by 371 in Bartow, 248 in Polk, 103 in Gordon and 84 in Chattooga counties, according to Georgia Power's outage map. North Georgia EMC reported 50 customers without service in Chattooga and 23 in Gordon this morning.
Repairs and tree removal was expected to continue today with issues reported countywide. The hardest hit areas includes Berry College and Shannon.
The Floyd County Police Department issued a statement at 4:30 p.m., assessing some of the damage:
“At this time, all fire units are busy with calls holding for service. There are more than 40 calls for power lines down at this time (see list below). In at least four locations, 911 received reports of trees on houses. A few others are not listed but fell on carport or not attached garage. Model Elementary lost about 100 foot of awning in front of their school.”
Berry College issued a statement on Friday around 4:30 p.m.
“High winds toppled a couple of dozen trees on campus, especially along the main entrance to campus headed toward Krannert. We are currently without power. There have been no reported injuries. We are working to clear roads and assessing damage. We have found damage to a few cars but no major damage to buildings.”
The damage brought back memories of the straight-line winds that ravaged Berry in April 2011.
Rome City Schools dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. Friday with after-school activities canceled with the exception of some athletics. Unity Christian did the same at 1 p.m. Floyd County Schools will maintain normal schedules. Schools in Gordon and Polk counties dismissed early as well.
From Floyd County Police:
♦ Powerlines down
1. Tipperary Drive
2. Old Dalton Road
3. Mango Drive
4. Horseleg Creek Road
5. Shannon Road
6. Bells Ferry
7. Rush Chapel
8. Ramblewood Drive
9. Calhoun Road at Model Elementary
10. Chief Vann Drive
11. Livingston Road
12. Wilkerson Road
13. Horseleg Creek Rd / Creekside Way
14. Wilkerson / Drummond
15. 1522 Burnett Ferry
16. Flora / Pecan
17. First St in Rome
18. Elm/ Lavender
19. Lakemoore/ Dekle
20. Walnut Avenue
21. 200 Bass Ave
22. Elmwood / Dogwood
23. 206 Kingston Ave
24. Redmond Cir / Redmond Rd
25. 27 / Loop 1
26. Gadsden / Rehoboth
27. Ross St
28. Green Street
29. Buttermilk Road
30. Old Dalton Rd
31. 3370 Alabama Hwy
32. Old Dalton near Glenwood
33. Eden Drive
34. Franklin Street
35. Old Dalton / Sylvan
36. John Davenport at rr tracks
37. Turkey Mtn / Davis Loop
38. 176 Lyons Bridge Road
39. Clervue Drive
40. East Hermitage
41. Juniper at Spruce Street
Trees on Houses
♦ 102 Chief Vann Drive
317 Greenwood Ave
10 Lovell Lane
107 Billy Pyle