The death of a second Floyd County resident from COVID-19 was reported Sunday, as the number of cases rose by one.
Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. status update showed 28 positive cases in Floyd, an increase of just one overnight. But as of noon, the death toll had risen to two.
County Coroner Gene Proctor and Tim Herrington, director of the county’s emergency management agency, said Sunday they weren’t notified. Hospital spokespersons directed queries to the state.
Northwest Georgia Public Health District spokesman Logan Boss said the department does not comment on deaths other than to release generic details. The latest Floyd County victim is a 75 year-old man. A 65-year-old woman was the first. Both had underlying conditions.
Department of Public Health tracking is by county of residence, not necessarily where the people are being treated. Herrington said local hospitals reported having a total of 9 positive cases as of Sunday evening and another 28 people awaiting test results.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continued to rise quickly and steadily.
Georgia reported more than 2,680 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with a quarter of them requiring patients to go to the hospital and 83 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
President Donald Trump declared a federal disaster in the state on Sunday, clearing the way for federal aid.
Fulton County continued to lead the state with 425 cases and 12 deaths. But hard-hit Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia still had the most deaths, with 17, and has reported more than 240 cases despite a population 11 times smaller than Fulton County.
Bartow County remained a hotspot, with 119 positive cases recorded and one death. DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties also had case numbers in the triple digits.
The majority of cases, 56%, are people ages 18 to 59. Another 35% is made up of Georgians age 60 and older. The virus is hitting men and women almost equally in the state.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, which is treating the majority of cases in the area, said it would require everyone who enters to wear a mask starting Monday.
Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, which owns the hospital and other facilities in the area, said the company was able to implement the policy at all of its properties because it now has sufficient masks available.
Medically trained troops from the Georgia National Guard have been brought in to help the hospital, whose intensive care unit is full as emergency patients continue to stream in.