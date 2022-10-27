Unity Christian School, which began as a small elementary school level program, recently celebrated two and a half decades of classes, during which time the local private school grew to nearly 10 times its original capacity.
In 1998, the school opened its doors to 48 students enrolled in grades Pre-K through fourth grade. Five years later, in 2003, Unity expanded its offerings to include preschool classes for 3-year-olds as well as adding a middle school, bringing its enrollment to approximately 100 students. The school celebrated its first graduates in 2008.
Since those early days, the school has grown to nearly 400 students. Unity boasts full accreditation with The Association of Christian Schools International and Cognia. Academic offerings have expanded to include advanced placement courses, dual enrollment options through Truett-McConnell University and a host of elective courses designed to prepare students for college, for the workforce and for leadership roles within their communities.
Additionally, Unity’s elementary division recently completed The Complete Reading Series training, a rigorous, 70-hour course designed to empower teachers with best instructional practices for literacy instruction.
Unity expanded to include a robust fine arts curriculum guided by 2015 Shorter University graduate Courtney Willingham. Under Willingham’s leadership, the visual art, choral, and musical theatre programs have grown to encompass a large cross-section of Unity’s student body.
Under the leadership of Athletic Director Russ Dyer, Unity’s athletic program has also grown to a powerhouse within its conference, amassing multiple Final Four appearances and several conference championships across its 19 athletic teams.
“In 1997, a group of pastors began to pray about starting a Christian school. We wanted a school where the Word of God would be incorporated into the essence of the school," said David Harper, pastor of HBC Rome and one of Unity’s founding pastors. "We’ve seen God do miracle after miracle in bringing the school to where it is today. Unity Christian School provides a foundation that propels young people into college, graduate school, and the professions in which they serve.”
Head of School Eric Munn, who has served Unity since 2013, echoed Harper’s sentiments.
“I love that Biblical worldview is woven into the DNA of Unity Christian School,” Munn said.
The school marked its 25th anniversary with a celebratory bash at Taylor Estate.
The board of the school is focused forward on a program geared toward growth.
“We are looking forward to the next 25 years at Unity - with a focus on growth,” board chair Nate King said. “We trust God’s continued provision for His school. We are actively working on plans to achieve our strategic objectives, allowing us to continue to accomplish our mission of partnering with Christian parents in preparing their children to impact the world for Christ through biblical discipleship and academic excellence.”