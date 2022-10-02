The Rome and Floyd County Joint Services Committee will meet Tuesday morning to discuss a new special purpose local option sales tax package to put before voters next year.
There are a myriad of projects which could be considered for the SPLOST, and officials said the list will be refined until a final proposal is put up for a vote in November 2023. This is the initial meeting to begin compiling a wish list.
As it’s done in the past, the county is accepting citizen proposals online at FloydCountyGa.gov/bc-splost. Both the city and county have discussed monitoring the feasibility of any project before it is added to the list.
This will be the first SPLOST up for a vote since the 2017 package. While many of the projects from that SPLOST have been completed — like parks upgrades and the Charles C. Parker Center in Etowah Park — several of the big ticket items like the county’s agriculture center are still in the works.
The Floyd County Commission approved a conditional agreement to purchase approximately 40 acres of land for the ag center in June. The ag center will be located between Mount Berry Mall and the Rome Tennis Center and was budgeted in the 2017 SPLOST for $8 million.
County Manager Jamie McCord has said that they expect construction to begin in 2023, and they’ll be working on the project in stages. The original proposal envisioned a central arena surrounded by offices, small cafes and shops with the potential for a permanent farmers market.
Officials have indicated there won’t be anything new to report Tuesday regarding the LOST — local options sales tax — distribution formula tentatively agreed upon in September. The city and county commissions will still have to take a vote to ratify that agreement before Dec. 31.
“There’s always lots of paperwork and lawyers involved whenever real estate changes hands,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
The joint meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.