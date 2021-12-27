It's been over a year since the International Paper pipeline project was announced and preparation began, and while the pipeline is fully installed and functioning, the clean-up is ongoing.
The new 9.3-mile pipeline was implemented to provide a substantial supply of natural gas to the International Paper plant in Coosa.
When it was initially announced, Rome Director of Engineering Aaron Carroll estimated that it would take about eight months to complete. However, the first of many holdups to the completion of the project began with acquiring easements from the city.
Special permission was needed for the pipeline to be partially run between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Spider Webb Drive, as well as an area near Burwell Creek and another through the dog park at Ridge Ferry Park.
City commissioners eventually approved the easements in December 2020 with small opposition.
As the work began, and the complaints of inconvenience began, contractors began reporting delays in the spring. Crossing the Oostanaula became an issue and the reopening of a parking area near Burwell Creek, as well as the new Mount Berry Trails, kept being pushed further back.
The crews hadn't expected to spend so much time on the street but kept running into issues with the soil. The non-cohesive properties and low moisture levels in the soil were causing issues in the entire project.
Summerville Park, one of Rome's oldest residential communities, was heavily impacted by the construction and residents complained of noise, driveways blocked and large holes in front of homes. Construction on Charlton Street ended up lasting for about five months.
Complaints ramped up and Atlanta Gas Light representatives eventually agreed to send out a weekly schedule to residents to help keep them in the loop.
Large metal plates were installed in many of Rome's major thoroughfares after contractors dug up streets in the night.
Construction eventually wrapped up in September and the line was activated, but the work was far from over. Since September, construction crews have been repaving the streets damaged by the project.
At the end of 2021, several roads have yet be restored to the condition they were in before the construction, including John Davenport Drive and Coligni Way. Atlanta Gas Light contractors first tackled busier roads, such as Turner McCall Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Crews then moved onto the residential streets, including Charlton.
The repaving process is still ongoing and will resume on Jan. 10 after the holidays, according to Public Works Director Chris Jenkins.
This project was at least one of the reasons that a few city commissioners, spearheaded by City Commissioner Mark Cochran, decided to pursue a citywide paving program. That idea was voted down in the city commission, however $4 million is in the 2022 budget to add to other road funding.
The city already gets an annual state grant, has an earmark in the SPLOST and is expecting federal funds from the infrastructure bill pending in Congress.
The city plan includes a new, dedicated rapid response crew that would be dedicated to patching problem areas — including streets affected by water and sewer projects.