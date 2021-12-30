As Floyd County closes out the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Animal Welfare Services is continuing to see low pet adoption numbers and fewer rescue transports.
The past year has been "very unique" for animal control employees, Director Jeff Mitchell said. Since the North Avenue headquarters also has prison inmates working there, PAWS has had to adjust its operating hours and isn't always open to the public.
"We tried opening up back in the summer on weekends, but we just didn't have the visitor turnout that would justify staying open that long," Mitchell said. "We're looking at changing back to that in the near future."
Employees have been handling adoptions on an appointment basis to limit the number of people coming into the shelter.
The local animal control is also known for transporting animals to rescues and shelters in northern states, he said, but even that has been difficult.
Because of stricter COVID-19 policies in some of the northeastern states, people aren't adopting as many animals as they used to. That leads to fuller shelters. In return, the shelters and rescues can't accept transports from PAWS and other agencies in the South.
"We went from doing three to four trips a month to one to two trips a month," Mitchell said. "They depend on those adoptions up north so they can pull from us."
Locally, there have been about 300 adoptions in 2021 and about 2,800 animals were transported to other rescues.
"That's comparable to 2020, but significantly down since 2019. We're probably down 20% or 25% compared to a normal year," Mitchell said.
In 2020, shelters and rescues across the United States saw a rise in adoptions during the pandemic, but in early 2021 a lot of those animals were returned to the shelters.
While PAWS didn't see many returned animals locally, it still impacts them.
"One of the shelters we worked with saw about 45% of their adopted animals returned," Mitchell said. "And again, when they don't have that space, they can't take in any of our animals."
There were still some bright spots for PAWS in 2021, including the launch of their new transportation vehicle in the spring and going to the Governor's Mansion for Pet Adoption Day back in October.
Heading into 2022, Mitchell is planning more adoption events around the county.
He also said he hopes to bring back the Pup-a-palooza festival in the spring and host a few rabies clinics throughout the year.
"We're also in desperate need of volunteers at the shelter," Mitchell said. "We're all volunteer-based, but if someone wants to volunteer and walk dogs, clean kennels and help us network, we're looking for that."
You can schedule an appointment at PAWS at 99 North Ave. by calling 706-236-4545. Their hours are Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.