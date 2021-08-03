Collection of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax is slated to run through the end of March 2024 and was budgeted to total $63.8 million. As of the end of July, SPLOST collections totaled $38.3 million, about $9.5 million ahead of budget.
The July check alone was about half a million dollars ahead of projections, Floyd County Finance Director Susie Gass told members of the Rome Floyd County Joint Services Committee on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we will continue to do well,” Gass said. “We’ve had a (previous) SPLOST that was under-collected and so I think we all have that in the back of our mind. But so far we’re looking good.”
Project updates
City Manager Sammy Rich started the project update with a 2013 project that is still on the books — the stabilization of the riverbank at the confluence of the rivers. A canoe and kayak launch will be a new addition that project.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll get that to a bid phase soon,” Rich said.
One of the next big projects the city will undertake is the construction of a new pavilion in Parks Hoke Park in South Rome. The project will include restrooms and is expected to be put out for bid soon.
A new access road to East Central Elementary School should get underway soon. A contract has been awarded to Wilson Boys Enterprises out of metro Atlanta. The project will significantly improve traffic flow on Dean Street in the morning and mid-afternoon when completed.
Bids will be opened Aug. 12 for engineering design services associated with the streetscape project in the River District, North Fifth Avenue and West Third Street.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the airport runway extension project, a 2013 SPLOST project, is rolling along well after it was divided into three phases in an effort to get more competitive bids.
Grading for the 1,000 foot extension is approximately 75% complete. The second phase will include the Instrument Landing System and electronics package, followed by the actual base and paving. Original bids for the whole project in 2016 were about $4 million over budget.
By chopping it up and getting more competition, McCord said the goal of coming in on budget is a reachable goal.
The jail medical wing renovations, funded through both the 2013 and 2017 SPLOSTs, have been a priority for the county. McCord said the project is about 95% complete and should be finished sometime in September.
The big ticket item in the 2017 SPLOST package, an $8 million agriculture center, is still in the site selection process.
The county has narrowed that down to about three sites and hopes to acquire one of them by the end of the year or early next year. McCord did not identify the three sites under consideration.
The Forum and new websites
The Joint Services Committee also got updates on the Forum River Center and new websites for the city and county.
The Forum was just about ready to reopen for normal use when the latest wave of COVID-19 infections started to accelerate. But Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John Niedrach decided last week to return court activity to the large venue.
McCord said he plans to meet Friday with Niedrach and Sheriff Dave Roberson to determine how much space is going to be needed and what the security needs will be. They’ll then determine if and when the Forum might be able to host other events moving forward.
A new city website, RomeGa.us, will be activated Aug. 10 while a new county website should come online about a week later.
The county website will be FloydCountyGa.gov. The joint site that has been used for several years will remain active but with links to the new pages that more clearly define functions within the two governments.
The committee also discussed development of a new master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department. A call for bids was posted more than a year ago but, largely due to the pandemic, that process hasn’t been completed.
Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford said he hopes to have a master plan completed by October of next year.
“It would be a good exercise to go through,” McCord said, noting that the process would be similar to how the Unified Land Development Code is being updated.
“It gets out into the community, it gets community input, we ask them what they want and then evaluate it. We probably need to do that sooner than later,” McCord said.