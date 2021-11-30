Funding for several items from the 2017 Floyd County special purpose, local option sales tax is currently included in the 2022 budget.
According to Finance Director Susie Gass, $500,000 is budgeted to get started on the agriculture center project, which is earmarked for $8 million in the 2017 SPLOST. While they've begun scouting out areas for the center, County Manager Jamie McCord said no plans have been solidified yet.
"We hope to have everything ready to go in 2022," McCord said.
The E-911 Center renovation and move is also included in the budget, but Gass said they're just planning on moving the center to a new location this year. The move will cost about $650,000 and be covered by surplus SPLOST funds.
The Floyd County Prison security system upgrade has been slowly progressing and the LED lighting upgrade is currently underway. For 2022, the remaining $2.3 million is included in the budget.
Gass said they moved a few of the upgrades over to the capital projects list -- projects that cost over $10,000 -- such as replacing the PA system and the prison door lock system.
The Historic Courthouse renovations are also budgeted for 2022, for about $500,000. The county plans to work on the roof and gutters at the courthouse, as well as some of the older windows.
The budget also sets aside $1 million for real estate and infrastructure for economic development in the county.
The first public hearing for the 2022 budget is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E Fourth Ave. The final public hearing and vote will take place at the county commission's Dec. 14 meeting in the Community Room of the admin building.