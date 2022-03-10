Rome police are seeking information about the drive of a white truck in a hit and run that killed a 20-year-old bicyclist on Redmond Road at Westside Industrial Boulevard Wednesday evening.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said his office is trying to notify the man's next-of-kin. His last known address was in Rockmart and, as a youth, he spent time with Murphy-Harpst and other organizations. Proctor's contact number is 706-506-0211.
The victim was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd's emergency center at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Proctor says. The case is being investigated by the Rome Police Department.
Capt. Chris DeHart said they're seeking information on the wreck.
The cyclist was traveling southbound when an unknown white pick-up truck approached from the rear and struck the cyclist. After the crash, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
"We are seeking assistance from the public in the identification of the vehicle and or driver," DeHart said in a release. "The vehicle is expected to have front end and/or undercarriage damage. The vehicle may also have damage to the right front tire from impacting a curb in their efforts to flee the scene."
The victim is at least the second traffic death in Rome/Floyd County this year; the first was following an accident on Bailey Road that claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.