Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Monday at the Floyd County Administration Building Community Room at 12 E. Fourth Ave. or Garden Lakes Baptist Church at 2200 Redmond Circle.
Weekday voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the week of Oct. 19-23, the Floyd County Health Department located at 16 E. 12th St. will also be available for voters. For the week of Oct. 26-30, the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will be open for early voting.
Weekend voting will also take place the weekends of Oct. 17 to Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 to Oct. 25 at the county administration building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church. The county building will be open for voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
However, for the Garden Lakes early voting location, the polls will only be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, while on Sunday, the polls won’t open until 1 p.m. and close at 4 p.m.
Poll workers will be provided with personal protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, at the precincts. Hand sanitizer will also be available for voters to use when entering and all machines will be wiped down after each use.
Absentee Ballots
According to Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, 14,229 absentee ballots had been issued to voters as of Friday afternoon. Of those ballots, the office has received just under 1,500 completed ballots.
Voters can apply for ballots through Oct. 30 and any ballots postmarked for Election Day will be counted. A federal appeals court last Friday resinstated Georgia’s Election Day deadline for the receipt of mail-in ballots. Brady recommends voters to send their applications in by Oct. 26 or 27 to make sure they get their ballot in time before the election.
What is on the ballot for Floyd County voters?
While the Nov. 3 election will determine whether Republican President Donald Trump will serve another term or be succeeded by Democrat Vice President Joe Biden, there are several other local races on the ballot that are important to Floyd County.
Voters also will decide two county commission contests, the clerk of court race and a state Senate and House election. Statewide, voters will choose two U.S. senators and two members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.
Visit the Georgia My Voter Page website to find out the status of your absentee ballot, where to vote on election day and other important voter information.
For voters in the Barkers poll location, the precinct has been moved due to COVID-19 concerns from the Renaissance Marquis long term care facility to VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway.