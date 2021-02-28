Two Rome residents are among the first wave of appointees to the state's new COVID-19 Health Equity Council.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said the group will help it increase the effectiveness of its programs, ensure equity in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and administration, and improve outreach and communication within Georgia communities most affected by COVID-19.
Greg Shropshire of the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia and Dr. Ray McKoy, a family medicine physician in Rome, are serving on the panel announced late last week. Dexter Benning, an officer with NAACP Georgia and the Bartow County NAACP, also was appointed.
Vaccination awareness and education will be the DPH COVID-19 Health Equity Council’s most immediate focus, according to the release.
The Council will work in close partnership with the 18 public health districts in the state to reach communities of color and vulnerable populations, with the goal of addressing concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and its proven to work,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey. "We must make sure our most vulnerable populations understand the benefits of the vaccine – for themselves, their families and their communities."
Research shows nearly half of Black Georgia residents have stated they do not plan to get vaccinated, but 83% of them would gain more confidence in the vaccine if they knew it worked safely. Additionally, 38% of Hispanic Georgians do not plan to receive the vaccine, and 28% have expressed doubt in its efficacy. However, 34% of the Hispanic male Georgians surveyed indicated that clear messaging about vaccine safety would sway them.
The panel is chaired by Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. Other members of the DPH COVID-19 Health Equity Council include:
* Jackie W. Bryant, president of the Brunswick Chapter of the Links, Inc.
* Marion Ross Fedrick, president of Albany State University.
* America Gruner, founder and director of Coalicion de Lideres Latinos in Dalton.
* Norma Hernandez, president of the Northeast Latino Chamber of Commerce in Gainesville.
* Annise Mabry, founder of the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation.
* Karla-Sue Marriott of the Chemistry and Forensic Science Department at Savannah State University.
* Monica Kaufman Pearson, retired WSB-TV news anchor.
* Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Latino Community Fund.
* Dr. Bonzo Reddick of Mercer University School of Medicine.
* Belisa M. Urbina, founder and executive director of Ser Familia, Inc.
Additional council members will be announced in the coming weeks.