So far, two people have qualified -- board appointee Toni Blanchard and Ron Roach -- for to run the the remaining three years on the Rome Board of Education seat vacated by John Uldrick earlier this year.
As the qualifying continues, the board announced a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the superintendent search. The meeting will be held at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy 990 Veterans Memorial Highway in room A201.
The only listed items on the agenda are a call to order by board Chair Jill Fisher, regular session and other items. A release listed the meeting's purpose to "consider candidates for superintendent." When contacted Monday, Fisher said they will hold the discussion in open session and won't be conducting interviews during the meeting.
The board met on Saturday at Georgia Highlands College to interview candidates for the position.
Qualifying
The Nov. 2, 2021, election saw nine candidates vying for the seats. The top seven vote-getters started new terms in January.
Uldrick announced his resignation in February and the school board — in the midst of launching a superintendent search — took applications from residents to temporarily fill the seat until the November special election. Thirteen people applied and Blanchard was appointed from that pool. The next regular Rome school board elections are in 2025.
The vote is open to city residents only and will decide who fills the remaining three years of a four-year term. Qualifying runs through 4:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
To qualify, candidates must have been a city resident for at least a year and be a registered voter. The qualifying fee is $126, which is 3% of a school board member’s current $4,200 annual salary. The rate is scheduled to rise to $6,000 a year in 2024.
City elections are normally held in odd-numbered years. While commissioners have staggered terms and at least one post is up for election every two years, the seven city school board seats are filled en masse every four years.