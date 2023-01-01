Floyd County will have two new members in its legislative delegation when the 40-day Georgia General Assembly opens next week.
Changes stemming from the redistricting process officially take effect with the Jan. 9 start of the session. They'll bring the county's delegation to 5 members, up from 4 last year.
For the first time, state Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, will be representing the Shannon area, in addition to a majority of Gordon County. And Sen.-elect Colton Moore, R-Trenton, will be sworn in to represent Armuchee and northwest Floyd, along with all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
They'll join longtime incumbents Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee. The district of Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, has shifted wholly into Bartow County.
This starts the first year of a two-year assembly, so the slate is wiped clean. Any "leftover legislation" has expired and the process begins anew.
The first week of the session is typically a settling-in period, when lawmakers adopt procedural rules and get their committee and office assignments. There will be a new Speaker of the House this year, as well as a new lieutenant governor presiding over the Senate, so expect more changes than usual.
However, veteran legislators are likely to be kept in their areas of expertise, unless they're affected by the new leadership's political considerations.
Hufstetler has made a name for himself as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, shepherding through both a state income tax cut billed as the largest in Georgia history and required audits of tax breaks to ensure they're worth the expense.
Dempsey's led the House budgeting process for the state human resources agencies, forging close connections with departments ranging from behavioral health and developmental disabilities to family and children's services.
Lumsden, a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper and owner of an insurance agency, chairs the House Insurance Committee and has become a go-to legislator for public safety needs.
Barton, who's just starting his fifth year in the House, operates a medical transport service. He's risen to vice chair of the House Motor Vehicles Committee, which handles issues concerning driver's licenses, motor carrier laws and traffic regulations.
Moore is a cattle truck driver, auctioneer and bulldozer operator for his family business. Among the issues he's said he wants to focus on are illegal immigration, election integrity and the repeal of certificate of need requirements for hospitals and medical facilities.
The General Assembly historically breaks for a week after the first week of organization, then reconvenes to start the budgetary process.