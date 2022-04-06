Two potential large housing developments off U.S. 411 will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for a recommendation at their Thursday meeting.
Fall Leaf Residential LLC and Rome Land Company Inc. are requesting to rezone 289.89 acres from Suburban Residential to Multi-Family Residential off U.S. 411 and the East Rome Bypass.
The applicants are planning to build a a mix of townhomes and apartments on the lot, adding 1,231 housing units to the area.
The project, called Avalon at Rome, would have townhomes ranging in price from $190,000 to $230,000, as well as an apartment complex.
Planning staff cited a few concerns with the site, including an extensive flood plan and topographical elevation changes of up to 100 feet. The intersection near the site would also need "significant alteration" in the near future as Georgia Department of Transportation works on the newest leg of the proposed bypass crossing U.S. 411.
However, the planners are recommending approval as long as the point of access closest to the East Rome Walmart is a left turn exit only, sending traffic back towards the traffic light at U.S. 411 and Callier Springs Road. They also request the second access point, near Callier Springs Road, be a one-way entrance only.
The second housing development proposal sits at Dodd Boulevard and U.S. 411. Randall Shields and First National Community Bank are requesting to rezone the property from Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential.
The applicant plans to build 125 townhomes on the 34 acres. They had originally submitted an application in March that included storage units and RV parking behind Riverside Toyota, but they ended up withdrawing that plan.
Planning staff is recommending approval, on the condition that the exit onto Dodd Boulevard is a left turn only -- directing traffic back towards U.S. 411 and away from Callier Springs Road -- or that Dodd Boulevard be an entrance only.
The Rome-Floyd Development Authority is also requesting to rezone the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property on Division Street from Office Institutional to Heavy Industrial, to allow for economic development.
Staff is recommending approval on the condition that they create a barrier to reroute commercial truck traffic north towards the bypass, to avoid Charlton Street and other inner city streets.
The planning commission meeting will take place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. The meeting is public.