Floyd County police have arrested two more minors in the shooting death of a 57-year-old woman at her home in Shannon.
The addition of the two juvenile males, who are 16 and 14, makes four arrests in the Aug. 24 killing of Laura Regina Ross.
They along with Tyree Kozel Daniels, 18, of Lindale, and another 16-year-old — who were both arrested over the weekend — are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Daniels was being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday. The other three juveniles charged are being held at the Youth Detention Center in Rome.
A warrant filed by Floyd County Police Department investigator Jordan Clayton states that Daniels and three other people went to the Ross residence to cause harm to an unnamed person.
The back door to the home was kicked in and, during the commission of a home invasion, Ross was shot to death.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said a group of juveniles went to the Ross home that night looking to pick a fight with another youth when they broke into the residence. Ross was shot twice.
She was able to call 911 late that Monday night but she was in such a condition that emergency dispatchers could not immediately ascertain what the problem was.
Floyd County police were sent to the home on Baker Street in Shannon and discovered the woman had been shot. She succumbed to her wounds around 4 a.m. the next day.