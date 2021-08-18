The deaths of two more Floyd County residents continued to push the number of people who have died from a COIVD-19 infection up in the region as hospitalizations continue toward peak levels.
Regionally, over 15 people in other parts of in Northwest Georgia died of a COVID-19 infection within the past week: three Bartow County residents, three in Gordon County, one person in Polk County, three people in Paulding County and three people in Whitfield County.
The deaths locally and in the region follow a steep rise in COVID-19 infections from the more easily spread Delta variant.
Serious infections continued to climb in Floyd County on Wednesday as the number of people hospitalized topped the 100 mark. There are 106 people being treated for a COVID-19 infection locally, according to numbers released by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
There are 61 patients infected with COVID-19 at Floyd Medical Center and 45 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
In Region C — which includes Floyd County — 28% of patients hospitalized are COVID-19 patients, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office. In that same region, nearly 95% of inpatient hospital beds are in use and all ICU and Emergency Department beds are in use.
The number of people hospitalized in Floyd County is creeping toward peak totals recorded after holidays peaks which began to decline in January. During the peaks there were between 140 to 160 patients hospitalized in Floyd County.
A third Rome City Schools elementary school returned to observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in the first two weeks of school. On Wednesday the school system announced that students at East Central will wear masks and take their lunches in their classrooms for at least two weeks. Visitation at the school will also be restricted.
West End and West Central began following the prevention protocols on Wednesday after an increase in cases.
Each of the schools exceeded a benchmark 1% threshold of confirmed COVID-19 infections per seven-day period of COVID-19 infected students and staff.
Floyd County Schools is continuing to follow essentially no COVID-19 outbreak procedures. Students aren't being asked to wear masks and the school system is not quarantining students or staff who have been exposed to an infected person.
Schools will only be shut down or move to virtual instruction if too many teachers and staff test positive to actually hold classes, Superintendent Glenn White said earlier. If that becomes the case, it will only apply to that particular school.
Booster shots available
Health departments in Northwest Georgia will begin administering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
"According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments," according to a Georgia Department of Public Health press release.
People should get the same vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- as they received for their first two doses of the series.
Citing lack of data, the FDA and CDC have not issued guidance for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health departments in the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will provide the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine, on request, if the patient can self-attest to one of the qualifying immunocompromising medical conditions:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with drugs that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.