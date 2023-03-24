Two men accused of robbing the Burger King on Shorter Avenue at gunpoint on March 5 were captured in Gwinnett County, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Eric Alamia, 38, and Tyler Tremaine Gibbons, 39, are accused of entering the fast food restaurant and threatening the staff with a pistol while demanding cash. Both men are charged with felony kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
According to the manager, they heard the buzzer at the rear of the store and saw three men on the video camera but did not let them in. Moments later, one of the three men walked around to the side door and was recognized as an employee, Derricus Jamar Wade. The other two were Alamia and Gibbons.
The manager let Wade in and Wade then went to the back door and let the other two men in the store. Alamia and Gibbons quickly emerged from the rear of the store wearing masks and hoodies; Gibbons brandished a beige pistol.
He demanded the manager take them to the safe, and then forced him to open it. The two men took approximately $3,350 and placed it in a plastic grocery bag. Alamia and Gibbons left, walking east. Wade remained on scene for a time, then got in a dark colored vehicle and left.
Wade was later arrested on Shorter Avenue and charged with felony armed robbery, party to the crime. Police later recovered the control modules and cellphones belonging to the manager and other employee at a location on Amelia Lane in West Rome.
Since Wade was jailed, additional charges of felony kidnapping, felony aggravated assault and felony false imprisonment were added to his charges. He continues to be held without bond.