Two men suspected of setting off pipe bombs in the parking lot of a Cartersville hotel were being held without bond Wednesday in the Bartow County Jail.
According to jail and Cartersville Police Department reports:
Tyler Ryan Spears, 27, of Calhoun and Corey Dale Hannah, 31, of Snellville are each charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were arrested Tuesday outside the Quality Inn, 235 S. Dixie Ave.
The two are suspected of being responsible for explosions reported on both Monday and Tuesday in the area of the hotel, where they had been staying.
Police called out just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday detained Hannah and Spears after several witness statements appeared to confirm their involvement. Officers then searched the area and found two large burned areas in the parking lot where it looked like explosions had taken place.
Due to the nature of the call, the building was evacuated and the GBI Bomb Squad was contacted to assist with the investigation and collection of evidence.
A search of the men's vehicles and room turned up no sign of explosives but police said the investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.
Witnesses reported seeing the men in Spears' white 2007 Cadillac Escalade leaving the scene directly after the Tuesday explosion, which shook the hotel. Another said they had also been in the area during a similar incident Monday -- and on both days were laughing about the blast.
Spears and Hannah gave conflicting accounts to officers who questioned them about what they were doing during the incidents.