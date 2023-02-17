Northwest Georgia's radar as of 6:35 a.m. Friday. Skies will clear later this morning.
Rain and storms associated with this latest cold front dropped at least 2.10 inches of rain at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 this morning.
A bit more is expected as the clouds move east this morning.
Floyd E-911 reports several roads closed or under high-water conditions as of 6:30. Gusts overnight reach 18 mph with some trees downed. They are:
At least 266 customers were without power this morning, including:
Georgia Power:
North Georgia EMC: 78 customers in Gordon County.
The showers will be out of the way by midmorning with mostly sunny skies later in the day. Temperatures will fall from Thursday's unseasonable high of 76 to the upper 20s tonight.
Windy conditions will continue today into Saturday with some gusts up to 25 mph. Look for the mid 50s for the high on Saturday and Sunday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.