Volunteers who led the effort to refurbish the 90-year-old Myra H riverboat want to move it to Ridge Ferry Park.
Plans are to put it in front of the tree house over the trail near the Rome-Floyd ECO Center. But it needs a support cradle to raise the boat out of the floodway and a pole barn to protect it from weather.
Members of the Rome-Floyd County Joint Services Committee agreed Tuesday to have the city and county managers work together to determine how to finance the construction.
The volunteer group -- led by river enthusiasts Bob Harris, Jimmy Lovelace and Jim Dixon -- solicited two bids for the work. One came in at $94,000, the other at $132,800.
The boat, originally built in 1932 for Roman Pierce Harris, was completely refurbished by the volunteers. It's kept inside a building on the General Electric property in West Rome, but GE officials said they will need the building again, later this year.
To make room for the old riverboat at Ridge Ferry Park, several of the handicap parking spaces near the ramp leading to the tree house would have to be relocated.
The tree house ramp would also be connected the deck of the boat, for controlled access to the watercraft.
"More people will see it this way," said Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby.
The boat broke free from a dock up the Oostanaula River during flooding in the 1940s. It eventually sat on a farm off the river north of Rome for close to 40 years. Then it was donated to the Junior Service League and put on display behind Chieftains Museum.
It was later moved to Lock & Dam Park, where it sat in a raised cradle behind the Trading Post, but it weathered badly over the years.
Volunteers moved it to the GE property in February 2018 and spent two years restoring the boat. The group was not able to work much the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in recent months they have nearly finished the process.
Mayor Craig McDaniel asked the Joint Services panel who would be responsible for the boat going forward. County Manager Jamie McCord said that, since it would be located in a city park, he felt the city should be responsible for future maintenance.
City Manager Sammy Rich said said having the boat next to the ECO Center would provide yet another educational opportunity for visiting schoolchildren.
"I think its kind of a cool community project," Rich said.