A review of Civil War Union Army muster roll records has identified 27 men of the 44th United States Colored Troops who died in the summer of 1864 while on duty at Rome and Dalton.
They died after contracting deadly cases of typhoid fever, chronic diarrhea, and smallpox while training at Camp Rome and Fort Hill (Dalton).
The enlistment of Black regiments into the Union Army followed passage of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. The 44th USCT was created on April 7, 1864, by Major General George Luther Stearns of the US War Department’s Bureau of Colored Troops.
It was one of several black Union Army regiments formed in Chattanooga and Nashville from runaway slaves streaming from across the South to the safety of federal lines in Tennessee. Recruits came from as far away as Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, the Carolinas, even Maryland and Washington D.C. — but the majority were from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio.
After the battle lines shifted south, closer to Atlanta, in July 1864, the 44th USCT relocated their base of operations from Chattanooga south to Floyd County — to a base called “Camp Rome” likely located on the north side of the Coosa River, commanding the roads linking Rome to Chattanooga, Kingston, and Alabama, perhaps on the lower slope of Shorter Hill.
From their base camp, they dispatched recruiting teams to Rome, Resaca, Dalton, and Kingston as well as Atlanta and sent wagon trains of mixed white and Black parties to recruit and forage at plantations across the region. They also received a steady stream of free Blacks who came by rail from Ohio to enlist.
They completed recruitment by the end of summer and on Sept. 16, 1864, were deployed as the Union garrison at Dalton (Fort Hill), guarding the Western and Atlantic Railroad supplying Sherman’s Union Army fighting in Atlanta.
The sick were treated in one of the Union hospitals established in Rome or Dalton and the dead were buried near the hospital and camp. A total of 20 men died in Rome and 7 in Dalton.
During the outbreak, men from the regiment were detailed by Union General William Vandever to serve as hospital orderlies and burial crews.
It is likely that the men were buried at or near Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome and West Hill Cemetery in Dalton. Both of those cemeteries were in use by both armies and Confederate graves and some remaining graves of unknown Union soldiers remain today in both cemeteries.
After the war, responsibility for Union graves fell to the U.S. Army Office of the Quartermaster, which mounted a major effort to find and relocate Union graves from battlefield and hospital cemeteries across the South to one of the National Cemeteries like Marietta and Chattanooga.
The graves were likely relocated from their original locations at Rome and Dalton sometime between 1867 and 1871. The records of the AOQM at the National Archives in Washington D.C. will be consulted next to obtain definitive answers about where the men were laid to rest for the 4 to 7 years they were in our local cemeteries.
Died at Rome
Surname, Age, Place of birth, Date Enlisted, Date Died
♦ Alexander, William, 25, Coweta, GA, 7-19-1864, 8-4-1864.
♦ Ammons, Andy, 20, Unknown, NC, 7-30-1864, August 1864.
♦ Anderson, Nelson, 17, Rutherford, NC, 7-19-1864, August 1864.
♦ Anderson, William, 18, Buford, TN, 3-15-1864, 8-13-1864.
♦ Bates, Thomas, J., 31, Nashville, TN, 7-29-1864, 8-28-1864.
♦ Bibb, Elijah, 18, Madison, AL, 4-1-1864, 8-29-1864.
♦ Bowman, David, 19, Carroll, GA, 7-19-1864, 8-28-1864.
♦ Carger, Aaron, 24, Pike, GA, 7-30-1864, 8-1-1864.
♦ Cochran, Nelson, 20, Gull, AL, 6-25-1864, 9-10-1864.
♦ Coleman, William, 22, Buckingham, VA, 3-7-1864, 9-9-1864.
♦ Dowdle, Thomas, 23, Greenville, GA, 7-30-1864, 8-14-1864.
♦ Drayton, Thomas, 20, Charleston, SC, 3-7-1864, 7-27-1864.
♦ Howard, Frank, 19, Newberry, SC, 7-30-1864, 8-16-1864.
♦ Jameson, Robert, 25, Talladega, AL, 7-30-1864, August 1864.
♦ Moore, George, 23, Unknown, 4-10-1864, 8-8-1864.
♦ Nolan, Russell, 21, Call, AL, 6-1-1864, 8-5-1864.
♦ Pratt, Richard, 19, Indian Village, SC, 8-1-1864, 9-10-1864.
♦ Robinson, Willis, 24, Greenville, GA, 7-30-1864, 8-27-1864.
♦ Whitehead, Pleasant, 20, Lynchburg, VA, 7-13-1864, 9-12-1864.
♦ Young, Monroe, 22, Polk, GA, 7-30-1864, September 1864.
Died at Dalton
Surname, Age, Place of birth, Date Enlisted, Date Died
♦ Beason, Samuel, 31, Troop, GA, 8-1-1864, 9-24-1864.
♦ Davis, Frank, Unknown, 4-12-1864, 9-22-1864.
♦ Gunt, Smith, 18, Columbus, AL, 7-30-1864, 9-19-1864.
♦ Maze, Lewis, 36, Averill, SC, 10-12-1864, 9-19-1864.
♦ Monroe, Jerry, 20, Huntsville, AL, 8-15-1864, 9-19-1864.
♦ Oden, Willis, 38, Autauga, AL, 7-30-1864, September 1864.
♦ Price, Robert, 26, Newton, GA, 6-15-1864, 10-8-1864.