All 18 people arrested in a multi-jurisdictional operation in South Rome remained in jail Monday on drug charges, pending bond hearings in Floyd County Superior Court.
The people arrested Friday are charged as below:
* Marvin Ladell Blackburn Jr, 25, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule IV drug, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and driving while license suspended
* Demarco Anthony Farmer, 24, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
* Marlon Keith Griffin Jr, 26, is charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude police and a probation violation.
* Travis Devon Carter Sr, 53, is charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of dangerous drugs.
* Travis Devon Carter Jr, 34, is charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
* Devon Tremayne Carter, 33, is charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
* Donald David Neal, 64, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug related objects.
* Joshua Jermaine Hall, 34, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence, probation violation and battery under the Family Violence Act
* Michael Tyrone Fields, 55, is charged with distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
* Robert Clinton Mandigo, 26, is charged with distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement
* Colvin Gilliam, 21, is charged with distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
* Antonio Marquis Griffin, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
* Adrian Martell Griffin, 32, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
* Sheridan Jerome Griffin, 52, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
* Tyrone Blackburn, 49, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
* Fredrick Bernard Brown, 58, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
* Isiah Alphonzo Driver, 56, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
* Jimmy Ladall McCowan, 53, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and providing a false name.
The task force included the Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, SWAT, Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force and the local team from the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.