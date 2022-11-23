18-foot live Christmas Tree goes up at Town Green David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The new 18-foot live Christmas tree is located the Town Green near the pedestrian footbridge. David Crowder DCrowder@RNT-com A bobcat was used to move the large Christmas tree into place Wednesday. David Crowder DCrowder@RNT-com The new Christmas tree at the Town Green is one of many new attractions being added for the 2022 holiday season in Rome. David Crowder DCrowder@RNT-com Along with the new tree at the Town Green, new decorations have also been added to the pedestrian footbridge. David Crowder DCrowder@RNT-com Other decorations are expected to be added to the Town Green along with the new Christmas tree. David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Rome street department workers have been busy the last couple of week, putting up new Christmas decorations throughout downtown Rome.On Wednesday, they were at the Town Green putting up a new, live 18-foot Christmas tree. The tree was donated to the City of Rome by the Richie family with Richie Farms.They run a local business called Icicle Mountain Christmas Trees.According to their Facebook page, their trees are grown in the mountains of northern North Carolina in Ashe County. The tree at the Town Green is just one of many new holiday attractions being added in Rome for 2022. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Another film production coming to Rome, junior wheelchair tennis tournament set to debut Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder Synthica Energy announces move to Rome's Northwest Regional Industrial Park Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting 4 min ago For second time in a week, Deer Park downs rival La Porte 36 min ago Pens to Lens deadline approaching 38 min ago EKU professor alleges hostile work environment and retaliation 38 min ago Catholic School students enjoy 'Shrek Jr.' 39 min ago Lady Stars come from behind to top Blackhawks 39 min ago Zionsville tops Fishers in battle of unbeatens 39 min ago Huntsville falls in home opener 40 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Latest Region Stories Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting 4 min ago For second time in a week, Deer Park downs rival La Porte 36 min ago Pens to Lens deadline approaching 38 min ago EKU professor alleges hostile work environment and retaliation 38 min ago Catholic School students enjoy 'Shrek Jr.' 39 min ago Lady Stars come from behind to top Blackhawks 39 min ago Zionsville tops Fishers in battle of unbeatens 39 min ago Huntsville falls in home opener 40 min ago