The speakers at the 14th District Republican rally Saturday morning called for many changes, but one of the biggest ones was to see the district become the most red by the end of 2020.
The event, held at the Coosa Vally Fairgrounds, saw county party representatives from all around the district, including Walker County and Paulding County, come together with other conservative organizations, such as the Faith and Freedom Coalition and the President's Team, to look forward to the November election. Many of the groups had their own booths selling hats, t-shirts and other merchandise with President Donald Trump's signature mottos "Make America great again" and "Keep America great."
Some of the speakers included Georgia House representatives Katie Dempsey and Eddie Lumsden, Trump campaign regional director Tyler Burns, Georgia State District 54 Senator Chuck Payne and U.S. House District 14 Republican candidate Marjorie Greene.
The local chapter of Bikers for Trump also arrived escorting the Trump campaign bus, where many attendees flocked to get their pictures taken with.
The speakers touched on a wide range of topics, including pro-life legislation. Payne talked about his own role in getting the heartbeat bill passed in the Georgia House last year. He also had every veteran and anyone who has served in public safety come to the front to receive recognition for their work.
"The Democrats talk about hope a lot... but the Republican party is the party of hope," Payne said. "We can have our differences in primaries, but at the end of the day we have got to be focused on our hope for the future."
Speakers also touched on the rioting and protesting taking place all across the country in major cities, such as Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Dempsey commented that she is happy to see that the protests in Northwest Georgia have remained peaceful, but wishes to see larger cities become safe again.
Greene reiterated Dempsey's sentiments, having experienced it herself while leaving the Republican National Convention at the White House earlier this week.
The Congressional candidate also talked about her thoughts on the Democratic party, describing them as "un-American" and said they've become a socialist party. Greene's campaign motto is "Save America and stop Socialism" and said that she will continue working hard to fight against the "radical left" if elected in November.
"The Democratic Party does not have our interests in mind," Greene said. "We have to unite together and vote for President Trump in 2020."
Dempsey and Lumsden honored local attorney David Guldenschuh with the title of Lieutenant Colonel, Aide-de-Camp, for his dedication to the Republican Party and the help of getting people like Dempsey and Gov. Brian Kemp in office.
The rally ended with prayer, as many speakers pointed to their faith in Jesus Christ as the guide in their careers and the world.