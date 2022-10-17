"The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse. It's the party that represents grooming children and sexualizing them in school; teaching anti-white racism in the terms of CRT education and genital mutilation of kids, kids that can't even get a driver's license, can't get a tattoo and cannot vote."
That's how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, opened her question to her Democratic challenger, Marcus Flowers, during Sunday's Loudermilk-Young 14th Congressional District debate sponsored by The Atlanta Press Club.
"How do you stand there and represent the Democrat Party as a father and do you believe in genital mutilation of children under the age of 18...," she continued before being cut off by moderator Karyn Greer of WSB-TV for exceeding her time.
Flowers shook his head slowly.
"Boy, that was a lot," he said. "And God bless you, Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you truly believe that, then I'm praying for you."
The forum was short on policy -- despite the questions posed by panelists John Druckenmiller of the Rome News-Tribune and Josh Roe of WTVC in Chattanooga -- but provided clear contrasts between the candidates vying in the Nov. 8 general election.
Flowers said Greene focuses on "extreme examples and lies," and her attack on him mirrors her attacks on a wide range of other Northwest Georgians. But he lashed out from time to time, as well, although his targets were of narrower scope.
"You spent your time in Congress these last two years providing aid and comfort to the January 6th insurrectionists," he said, noting that the 2021 assault on the Capitol "and your part in it" was what motivated him to enter the race.
Greene hotly denied involvement, saying she was as much a "victim of the January 6th riots" as anyone. But "I will not stand by for a two-tiered justice system," she said in defense of her advocacy for those awaiting trial in a Washington DC jail.
Druckenmiller tried several times to bring the debate back to the 14th District -- asking Greene what she's accomplished for its residents so far and Flowers how he expects to win against a candidate who easily beat five Republican challengers without a runoff.
Flowers acknowledged the district is heavily Republican but said his campaign has registered many new voters and many "Republicans with tears in their eyes" have urged him to fight Greene's extremism.
"Not everyone votes in a primary," he said.
Greene said it's hard to pass legislation in a House led by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but it would be different next term if Republicans take control. She said she's "brought in grants to help our sheriff's departments," without providing specifics, and she's working hard to assist Summerville in recovering from the September flooding.
It was back to angry cross-talk again, however, when Roe asked Greene, "You are known for your controversial statements; how do you fact-check what you say?" Greene immediately denied making controversial statements and demanded examples, while Roe said she "always" tries to deflect questions about fact-checking.
"The things I say in the public are true. That’s why they are so offensive to Democrats and media like you," Greene said.
Roe also pushed buttons with a question on how the candidates would unify the country.
Flowers said with "honor, decency and integrity... And constituent services, something you’re not getting now."
Greene said she backs the Republicans' Commitment to America policy book, which will provide "oversight and investigations" the country needs.
Closing statements were wildly different as well.
Flowers again said he's the son of a teacher, the grandson of sheriff, a veteran and a father, who will be a workhorse not a showhorse.
"This isn't about D and R – This is about right and wrong, chaos and stability," he said.
Greene again noted that Flowers wears a "fake cowboy hat" but she's a real businesswoman and a mom who represents Northwest Georgians' "conservative traditional values."
"No matter how many people lie about me... I will stand up to these attacks and never change how I vote or how I legislate," Greene said.