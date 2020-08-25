Republicans from across Northwest Georgia are holding a candidate rally Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the party's nominee to replace 14th District U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, is the featured speaker.
Organizer Darrell Galloway, who chairs the 14th District GOP, said Tuesday that statewide and local candidates are being invited to speak to voters.
"We had a very contentious primary and runoff season ... (The rally) is to basically give folks a reminder of what’s at stake -- to realize we have to get beyond the emotion of the primary time and get them focused on November," he said.
Galloway said the event is being put together quickly and speakers are expected to be added throughout the week. Among those who had responded already are state Sens. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga and Chuck Payne of Dalton and state Reps. Katie Dempsey of Rome and Rick Jasperse of Jasper.
Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and other statewide offices also are being invited.
"We expect to have a good round of folks. Some representatives of the Trump campaign also are going to be there," Galloway said. "We wanted to do something before Labor Day, when things really kick off and get serious."
The "On to November Rally" is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Galloway said Rome and Calhoun are centrally located in the district that spans 12 counties. Also, with the COVID-19 outbreak ongoing, the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds space allows for social distancing, "so that worked out."